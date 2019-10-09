Hockey Canada and BFL Canada team-up to benefit women’s hockey

There was no better place to hold the announcement of a five-year partnership between Hockey Canada and BFL Canada to support women’s hockey from the grassroots level to the National team than during a WNT mini-camp at the Université de Montréal arena last Wednesday. Fittingly, it was in the Lady Carabins dressing room where members of Hockey Canada and Barry Lorenzetti, founder, president and CEO of BFL Canada unveiled the particulars of the commitment.
“In sports as in business, surpassing yourself, being disciplined and working as part of a team are essential values,” said Barry Lorenzetti, president and CEO of BFL Canada. “All athletes from beginners to Olympic champions have one thing in common – passion. BFL CANADA wants to be part of this journey by funding these initiatives and encouraging others to join us. Today, the future of women’s hockey is a little brighter.”
That commitment means for the next five years, BFL Canada, a long-time supporter of women’s hockey, will become the title sponsor of training, evaluation and selection camps for Canada’s National Women’s Team, Canada’s National Women’s Development Team and Canada’s National Women’s Under-18 Team.
The support also includes grassroots hockey as the presenting sponsor of the IIHF World Girls’ Hockey Weekend, which just took place last weekend, as well as the IIHF Global Girls’ Game next February.
BFL CANADA will also be a partner of the IIHF Women’s World Championship through 2024, starting in Halifax and Truro, N.S., in 2020. From a mentoring aspect, BFL Canada will initiate the Female Coaches of the Year program where two female coaches, one high performance and one grassroots/community, from each province and the northern territories will be selected.
In turn, from that group, a national winner in each category will be acknowledged to celebrate their contributions to the game. With the demise of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, National team members and candidates for the team have little opportunity to keep their skills sharp.
With BFL Canada’s partnership there is an opportunity to have five mini-camps to bring together the roster of players, which is especially important during this gap year as plans are formulated to see a return of a pro league for women’s teams.
“We’re very excited about this partnership,” Lakeshore Hockey product and Team Canada defenseman Lauriane Rougeau said. “It gives us more opportunities to be together as a National team. We don’t usually do these mini-camps. but they are important in this gap year. They allow us to practice more together and help to get Hockey Canada back to a winning spot where we want to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.