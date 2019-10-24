It was a solid week for the Laval Rocket as they continue to establish their game and built a modest three game win streak. Unfortunately the string was snapped on Saturday afternoon at Place Bell as the visiting Hershey Bears doubled up on the Rocket for a 4-2 victory to close out a three game home stand. While the Bears had Laval’s number, the Rocket bagged a pair of Bruins victories over Providence on Wednesday and Friday night. In the Wednesday win, it was a 5-4 shootout decision taken by the home team. Jake Evans potted the shootout winner and earned first star honours. On Friday night, Ryan Poehling’s first goal in the American Hockey League turned out to be the game-winning goal in the Laval Rocket’s 3-2 victory over the Providence Bruins. Rocket netminder CaydenPrimeau’s performance helped Laval to sweep the Bruins in their two-game series and extended their win streak to three. Primeau was tapped as the game’s first star with Poehling being selected as the second star. In Saturday’s matinee, Poehling had a highlight reel goal to open the scoring for the Rocket. Down on one knee, Poehling scored his second goal in as many games, burying a puck in a wide-open net after one-timing a crisp, cross-crease pass from Dale Weise. Alex Belzile started the sequence, earning an assist on the powerplay marker. Hershey pulled even in the second when Connor Hobbs finally beat Charlie Lindgren, who had already made several huge saves. Nikita Jevpalovs tucked a backhander behind Bears’ goalie Vitek Vanece to reclaim a 2-1 lead. Brian Pinho gave the visitors their first lead of the match near the five minute mark of the third, that stood as the game-winner and Liam O’Brien added an empty-netter to secure the win. Poehling picked-up a second consecutive second star nomination for his play. “I thought we started the third period really well,” said head coach Joël Bouchard. “ We had chances that we couldn’t take advantage of. We played a lot of hockey in the past eight days. We’re taking steps in the right direction.” Laval will have to be road warriors this week as last night they were in Belleville to face the Senators. Friday night they take on the Wolf Pack in Hartford and will close out play on Saturday when the Rocket take on the Providence Bruins.
Hershey Bears down on Laval to snap win streak
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Marcel Pinchevsky’s Seven Sisters to Senega By at The Gallery, Victoria Hall until Nov. 26
- Food & Drink: La Suite Gourmande
- Daniela Caputo's Destinations: Island-hopping in Greece - Argostoli, Greece
- Makeup By Marla: It's Beginning To Look A lot Like…
- Laval-Montreal cages Lions in Midget AAA play
- Hershey Bears down on Laval to snap win streak
- Pétroliers du Nord heat up the Laval Coliseum for home-opener
- Laval Sr. earns three points in physical match against rivals from Vincent Massey
Most Popular
Articles
- Superior Court gives right to Pointe Claire to raze Pioneer
- Recipe: 3 Salads that eat like a meal
- The Beat 92.5’s Meghan Kelly is definitely a radio star on the rise
- Election 2019: St. Laurent riding
- VInce Guzzo is not ruling out a run for the Tory leadership if it were vacant
- Election 2019: Vimy
- Election 2019: Ville Marie – Sud-Ouest – Ile Des Sœurs
- Tracey McKee’s new one-woman show shares parts of her cancer journey
- CSL's Cavendish can't have full traffic light synchronization: city
- Yaldei officially opened the Sylvan Adams Building
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Most Popular
Articles
- Superior Court gives right to Pointe Claire to raze Pioneer
- Recipe: 3 Salads that eat like a meal
- The Beat 92.5’s Meghan Kelly is definitely a radio star on the rise
- Election 2019: St. Laurent riding
- VInce Guzzo is not ruling out a run for the Tory leadership if it were vacant
- Election 2019: Vimy
- Election 2019: Ville Marie – Sud-Ouest – Ile Des Sœurs
- Tracey McKee’s new one-woman show shares parts of her cancer journey
- CSL's Cavendish can't have full traffic light synchronization: city
- Yaldei officially opened the Sylvan Adams Building
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.