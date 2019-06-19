The popular BMO Soccer Celebration summer tour for the 2019 season offered by the Montreal Impact is in full swing. Presented by BMO, in collaboration with adidas, Allstate, Evangelista Sports, Husqvarna, Nutrilait, Oasis, Pepsi, Tim Hortons, and Videotron over the past five years this tour has provided minor soccer associations with public training sessions given by Impact players.The Impact launched the tour at Seaway Park, in Saint-Lambert, on Tuesday, May 2. The latest tour stop took to the pitch of Westwood Junior High School in Saint-Lazare last Wednesday. At that event the players and coaches of the Saint-Lazare/Hudson Soccer Club honed their skills with the participation of Impact players, including midfielder Clément Bayiha, keeper Evan Bush and Pierrefonds own James Pantemis, also a goalkeeper for the Impact. The next stop on the tour will be at Parc Corbeil, in Terrebonne, on Friday, September 6. The final visit will take place at Parc André-Courcelles in L’Assomption on Wednesday, October 2. During the soccer celebrations, a group of 11 Montreal Impact players participate in mini-games with young players from the local soccer clubs. The players end off the visits with autograph sessions as they meet and greet with the players and fans in attendance.Entrance is free of charge for everyone as there are plenty of activities to keep everyone busy as there are a variety of contests and activities or all to enjoy.
Latest Articles
- CSL council roundup
- CSL councillor warns of 'extreme measures' against 'rogue operators'
- St. Laurent is first 'Bee City' in Quebec
- Pointe Claire welcomes back the sheep
- Décarie Square developers witness CSL resident anger
- Plante's West Island green plan threatens affordable housing growth
- Hydro responds to DDO’s concerns over Woodside condo
- SADB built satellites launched in Falcon Rocket project
Most Popular
Articles
- Grenada PM visiting Montreal for Spice Isle festival
- Free Live Concerts All Summer at Centropolis
- Swift and angry backlash against D'Arcy McGee MNA's vote for Bonjour-Hi resolution
- Annual Sun Salutations Yoga sur la Plage takes place June 21 at Parc Nature Cap-Saint-Jacques
- Hat trick performance leads Lachine to big win over NDG
- Joel Goldenberg: Abba's Super Trouper
- Late-game shenanigans blemish spirited match between Pierrefonds and St-Laurent
- Summer on sale in the Caribbean
- DDO resident overwhelmed after a Hydro box explodes
- Food & Drink: Change it up: Montreal’s unique dining experiences
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Grenada PM visiting Montreal for Spice Isle festival
- Free Live Concerts All Summer at Centropolis
- Swift and angry backlash against D'Arcy McGee MNA's vote for Bonjour-Hi resolution
- Annual Sun Salutations Yoga sur la Plage takes place June 21 at Parc Nature Cap-Saint-Jacques
- Hat trick performance leads Lachine to big win over NDG
- Joel Goldenberg: Abba's Super Trouper
- Late-game shenanigans blemish spirited match between Pierrefonds and St-Laurent
- Summer on sale in the Caribbean
- DDO resident overwhelmed after a Hydro box explodes
- Food & Drink: Change it up: Montreal’s unique dining experiences
Images
Videos
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.