The popular BMO Soccer Celebration summer tour for the 2019 season offered by the Montreal Impact is in full swing. Presented by BMO, in collaboration with adidas, Allstate, Evangelista Sports, Husqvarna, Nutrilait, Oasis, Pepsi, Tim Hortons, and Videotron over the past five years this tour has provided minor soccer associations with public training sessions given by Impact players.The Impact launched the tour at Seaway Park, in Saint-Lambert, on Tuesday, May 2. The latest tour stop took to the pitch of Westwood Junior High School in Saint-Lazare last Wednesday. At that event the players and coaches of the Saint-Lazare/Hudson Soccer Club honed their skills with the participation of Impact players, including midfielder Clément Bayiha, keeper Evan Bush and Pierrefonds own James Pantemis, also a goalkeeper for the Impact. The next stop on the tour will be at Parc Corbeil, in Terrebonne, on Friday, September 6. The final visit will take place at Parc André-Courcelles in L’Assomption on Wednesday, October 2. During the soccer celebrations, a group of 11 Montreal Impact players participate in mini-games with young players from the local soccer clubs. The players end off the visits with autograph sessions as they meet and greet with the players and fans in attendance.Entrance is free of charge for everyone as there are plenty of activities to keep everyone busy as there are a variety of contests and activities or all to enjoy.

sports@thesuburban.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.