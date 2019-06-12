It seemed like nothing could stop Lachine SC Friday night as they faced off against the NDG Panthers in U-14 woman’s soccer action at the Concordia Stingers’ synthetic pitch. The match started with a goal seven minutes in from Lachine’s Amalia Cadieux, her first of three in the game, scored on a costly turnover by NDG.
NDG actually had the better start in the game, but was not able to capitalize on any of their opportunities, especially because of goaltender Annabelle Proulx.
“Annabelle kept us in the game the whole time,” said Lachine’s head coach, Dominic Cadieux. “We worked with her for the past couple of weeks to get her to become more aggressive and it has really been paying off for us,”
The rest of the first half was relatively quiet until Lachine’s Angelina Chevrier, scored into the bottom right corner at the 32 minute mark of the first half.
Cadieux and Chevrier carried all of the offensive play for Lachine in the first half while goaltender Ngoyi made a huge diving stop to keep the score 2-0 right before the halftime whistle blew.
The second half of the game started like the first — tons of pressure by NDG but no results because of great goaltending. Another turnover by the home squad resulted in a 3-0 lead for Lachine when Emma Ivkovic capitalized on the miscue.
At the 20 minute mark of the half, Cadieux scored her second goal of the game off of a brilliant free kick and soon followed that up to complete her hat trick to make it 5-1. NDG’s Sofia Fontanarosa spoiled Ngoyi’s shutot bid with her second half tally. NDG learned a couple of lessons throughout the game. “We thought we carried a lot of the offensive play in the first half but we got a little bit unlucky. The way we started the second half of the game is how we want to start all of our games,” said NDG head coach Matteo Cappadocia.
“We are still a confident group after this game. We tied them 0-0 and 2-2 earlier in the season and know we can put up a better effort next time,” added Cappadocia.
(2) comments
Excellent article [batman]
Excellent article!
