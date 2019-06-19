Pointe-Claire’s Shane Shelest is taking his talents south.
The Lac St Louis Lions’ Midget Espoir goaltender has accepted a scholarship to study and play varsity hockey at Phillips Andover Academy just north of Boston.
“It’s incredible to get accepted to such a prestigious school,” said Shelest. “I’m a bit nervous because it’ll be a whole new experience for me but they have a real sense of community and are welcoming to newcomers.”
Shelest is 16-years-old and already 6-foot-1, 183-pounds. He’s coming off a season that had a lot of team success including finishing ranked top-10 in Quebec. He’ll be making the move to Massachusetts in the fall and will be attending for grades 10-12.
“The biggest adjustment, I think will be the academics part,” said Shelest. “It’s going to be a lot more than I’m used to and will be a big jump.”
Part of the reason he chose to attend Phillips Andover Academy is because of head coach Paul Tortorella. He’s been coaching there for the last four seasons and is a former goaltender who played at Yale.
While Shelest is focused on adapting to prep school life for the next few years, he’d like to eventually play division-1 NCAA and maybe get drafted or play professional hockey. In goal, he plays a very calm style relying heavily on his positioning and big frame to stop the puck. He feels like he can still work on improving his speed as he moves up levels and players tend to get quicker and even more fine with their shots.
“You have to have a different personality to stop pucks but I fit in with the rest of the team,” said Shelest. “I try my best to block everything out taking it shot by shot and when you let in a goal you have to forget about it quickly and shift your focus onto making the next save.”
He’s also looking forward to playing in the NEPHL Top Gun Select program in the fall. It’s going to provide him with the opportunity to compete with some of the best players in his age group as well as in front of scouts of NCAA schools.
“I’m looking forward to it a lot,” said Shelest. “It’s a big tournament and there’s going to be a lot of scouts so it’s just a good chance for me to get my name out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.