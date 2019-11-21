The atom ‘C’ Laval-Nord Grizzlys outlasted the Delta Canucks in a gripping shootout on Sunday afternoon.
The Grizzlys pulled out the 2-1 win after their fourth shooter, Hugo Baron, buried the puck by Canucks goaltender Christopher Rybakovskyy. Baron’s goal ended a chess match between two evenly matched teams.
“Basically for me as a coach I would have paid to see this game,” said Laval-Nord head coach Pierry Toussaint. “I think the kids played well, they had fun and that’s the most important thing for me.”
The Canucks and the Grizzlys are neck-and-neck in the standings this season. They both present similar styles on the ice – heavy defense. Toussaint says he’s fortunate for his defensively minded team.
“My most positive thing in my team is I’ve got a good defense, I got lucky in the choice of the players,” he said.
While the defense showed up to play, it was the outstanding effort of both Rybakovskyy and his counterpart Alexandre Robinson that stole the show. The goaltenders went relatively unblemished throughout the game.
Noah Laramé put his Grizzlys on the board, and Zachary Cartier was the lone goal scorer for the Canucks. Otherwise, it was an outright goaltending battle. And while the outcome didn’t land in their favour, Delta coach Thomas Deegan was thrilled with the effort.
“They played great, you know, 1-1 game, it goes to a shootout and the other team wins,” Deegan said. “This is good for them, everybody played well, as long as they have fun and hopefully win the next one.”
He was also that his players got to experience a shootout. Everyone wants to take a shot, so it’s difficult to pick the order, says Deegan. They weren’t able to pull out the win, but he says the important thing is that the kids continue building a love for the game.
“I’m just trying to teach them to improve on all levels, mainly skating at this level because it’s a lower level, but you want them to want to play hockey again next year,” said Deegan.
