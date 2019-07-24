Luka Pereira do Paco had two goals and Alphonse Hernandez scored to lead the CS MRO Griffons to a 3-0 win against Lakeshore at des Bénévoles Park in Kirkland last Tuesday night.
MRO scored goals minutes apart late in the first half to take a 2-0 lead into the break.
“That was really good because it boosted the team’s confidence and we had even more control from then on,” Griffons coach Etienne Bebi Siguile said.
Hernandez scored the opening goal with a header off a free kick by Alexander Bandrauk.
“It had been a while since he scored and we just worked on that this morning,” Bebi Siguile said.
Pereira do Paco made it a two-goal lead moments later before completing his brace in the second half to increase MRO’s lead to 3-0.
The Griffons completed their clean sheet with a couple of solid saves by Noah Martel, who is normally their right back but accepted his coach’s request to play goalkeeper.
“Going into the half 2-0 down it can either do two things to a team,” Lakeshore coach David Odorico said. “It can either motivate a team or it can completely deflate a team, and unfortunately it was the latter one that we got. We tried to change it up in the second half, switch around our formation, put guys out of their regular positions to try to boost their morale, maybe set a flame off somewhere. And at the end their goalkeeper made a couple of decent saves and we put one off the inside of the post.”
Lakeshore recently won a tournament in Boston, going undefeated while holding their opponents scoreless in all four games, including the final against a team from Puerto Rico.
Which made the loss to MRO that much more disappointing.
“For the other team, nothing against them, they played a fantastic game,” Odorico said. “They were able to move the ball. The way we set up our game, it seemed like our boys lacked the intensity of what they showed up with. So all credit to them, they moved the ball nice and quick, they exploited them in spaces that we didn’t cover, and they put the ball in the back of the net.”
