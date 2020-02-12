Montreal YMHA wrestler Jordan Steen is going after his dream of competing in the Olympics, following in both his parents footsteps.
“As a kid I always wanted to do something in sports, always wanted to try to make an Olympic team,” said Steen. “Trying to see if I can do as well or better than my parents would be awesome.”
Steen has all the motivation and inspiration in the world. Both his parents were Olympians; father Dave Steen won decathlon bronze at Seoul 1988 and his mother Andrea Steen competed in hurdles at Los Angeles 1984.
“It’s pretty cool, you get to see what they did and talk to them about it, it makes you think these people that raised me did it, why can’t I go do it as well,” said Steen.
The 28-year-old from Tecumseh, Ontario moved to Montreal about 10 years ago to train in wrestling. He started his sport relative late but picked it up quickly. The Olympic hopeful already has an impressive track record winning bronze at the Commonwealth Games, bronze twice at the Pan American Games and was named an alternate for the Rio 2016 Olympic games.
This time, Steen wants to make the team outright. It’s a long a grueling process because to qualify you have to win the Canadian Olympic Trials which he did in December in Niagara Falls. Next, he has to go to the Continental Qualifiers March 15th in Ottawa. If that doesn’t work out, there’s one last chance qualifier.
“You pretty much have to win everything and if you don’t then the chances are you’re not going to make it,” said Steen. “Honestly I’m just looking at what’s right in front of me and working on that.”
He’s currently putting in a lot of time with his coaches David and Victor Zilberman while in the gym twice a day, six days a week. Steen is expecting to be ready come the next challenge.
“I feel pretty good a little tired but that’s good right,” said Steen with a chuckle. “Trying to beat myself up as much as I can do get ready.
