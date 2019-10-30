An early deficit wasn’t able to stop Canadian wrestler Linda Morais from winning gold at the world championships in September.
“It was incredible, the best part of my career was the 10 seconds I got to run around the mat with the Canadian flag,” said Morais. “It was an incredible feeling, so much pride for my country and I was so happy that I was able to be there with my coach and accomplish something we worked seven years for.”
She was able to defeat Liubov Ovcharova of Russia. Trailing 6-1 early in the match, Morais was talked up by coach David Zilberman and came from behind to win.
“All the years of preparation, it’s keeping the idea in your head that it’s never too late,” said Morais. “My coach told me there was still a lot of time and to focus on getting one point at a time.”
The 26-year-old is originally from Tecumseh but moved to Montreal to attend Concordia University and train out of YMHA. She’s been wrestling since she was about 14-years-old and won a bronze medal at the World Championship in 2016 and is a two-time University Champion to go along with this year’s title.
With the World Championship under her belt, Morais is focused is her ultimate goal in competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She will have to wrestler at a heavier weight since 59-kg (the weight she won her title) isn’t an olympic class. Instead she’ll need to fight at 62-kg, something she’s done in the past and is comfortable with.
“I feel I’m at a bit of a disadvantage, the girls are quite a bit heavier but I feel like I’m ready for this so I’ll try not to think about that,” said Morais with a chuckle.
Since she was able to win the World Championship, her next big event will be the trials in December. Morais has a bye right to the finals for finishing top-6. She would then have to rank among the top two wrestlers at the Pan American Olympic qualifiers in Ottawa next March to earn a spot for the Olympic Games.
If there’s one thing Morais does well, it’s train. In the off-season she works out twice a day and leading up the competitions the load gets reduced. Right now, Saturday is the only day off. She mixes in cardio and different workouts with wrestling at night.
Morais is very thankful to her coaches Zilberman, Martine Dugrenier and Robert Moore who helped her reach this point in her career.
“I want to thank my coaches and Montreal wrestling coaches since they’ve done so much for me,” said Morais.
