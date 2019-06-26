NDG’s Magali Gagne recently won “best team athlete in Quebec,” at the Sports Quebec Gala.
“I was really proud and honored to represent the growing of the feminine soccer all across Quebec,” said Gagne. “I was also felt really lucky that my efforts were recompense in such an awesome way.”
he 15-year-old striker knows how to score goals and currently plays U17 AAA with Lakeshore FC. She possesses a solid blend of speed, technique and soccer smarts. Gagne played for the NDG soccer association for four years, with a Futsal club Sporting Montreal, made the Quebec team and was invited to enter the CNHP, which is an academy for young girls and boys. She also recently participated at national U17 camp.
“I hope to win the championship with my team and go to Nationals and to win it,” said Gagne. “Also, I hope to finish at the top of the top scorers.”
Gagne has been playing soccer for a number of years and can recall being competitive early on. She immediately fell in love with the game of soccer because of its creativity and artistry.
“I was trying to do everything on the field, we were all running after the ball,” said Gagne. “I think I fell in love with the sport because it allows you to express yourself in a very fun way.
The young goal scorer is ambitious. In the short term, she hopes to play at the U17 Women’s World Cup. Gagne wants to one day become professional and be part of the senior national team.
Of course with so much time dedicated to soccer, Gagne has to rely on a close support group to help balance everything. She’s quick to credit her parents for helping her along the way and always being there when she needs something.
“The biggest hurdle I have encountered was to change schools and soccer teams because I couldn’t see my friends as much as I wanted to,” said Gagne.
Her favorite subject in school is mathematics and she doesn’t play any other sports because she wants to focus solely on soccer.
