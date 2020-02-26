From east to west Jean Labbe coaching is what he love’s best

When life and work opportunities took Jean Labbe to California, the former West Island native could hardly have foreseen that hockey would play such a big part of his future in the land of Disney.
“I grew up in Pointe Claire, kind of near Northview Park,” Labbe said. “So I grew up playing for West Island, and then also played for Lac St. Louis Selects, which was a AAA program in the spring and summers. At the time there weren’t very many triple-A teams in the spring, I think we were the only one. Now there’s at least a dozen AAA teams. So it was pretty fun to be a part of that.”
Hockey took Labbe to Hebrun Academy in Maine for a few years and Connecticut College for four more before he followed his brother to Southern California.
His first stay in SoCal was brief, he returned to New England to help the Manchester Monarchs, the L.A. Kings’ AHL affiliate, get its marketing underway, before he returned to the Anaheim area for good.
“I was working for a couple years and volunteering at the rink, and then decided to do it full time,” Labbe said. “So I worked for a few different clubs through the years and all those clubs came up here actually, starting with the Yorba Linda Blackhawks. I took a couple teams up here and then the Orange County Hockey Club took a couple teams up here, and then about four years ago I took my junior Ducks team to the Quebec Pee Wee tournament. So we have a team there, our (2007s) are back right now.”
In addition to coaching his son Cole’s Anaheim Junior Ducks squirts team, Labbe has a variety of other hockey responsibilities.
“You can’t just coach one team and make it work down there,” Labbe said. “So I also work for Optimum Hockey Academy, which is like a scholarship program here. The Anaheim Ducks built a brand-new $120-million facility. It’s a four-sheet facility, one of the rinks has 4,000 seats.
“And then I also coach a high school program. So I’m the hockey director and coaching director for the Capistrano Coyotes, a district team, which means that there are six schools in our district. So as long as you attend one of those six schools you can play for one of our teams. The game has really taken off and it goes back to the Wayne Gretzky trade in 1988. And where we are now is 100 percent because of that. And then every time there’s been a spike it’s been because of the Ducks winning a championship or the Kings winning a championship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.