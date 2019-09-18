Former Patriot Jarvis Green helps Montreal fete NFL’s centennial

Last weekend, NFL Canada brought the league’s centennial celebration to Crescent Street for a Fantennial event for local fans of the National Football League to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the league. Helping to make this a special event was two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, defensive end Jarvis Green who was in town as one of the Patriots’ ambassadors. “It’s wonderful and a tremendous opportunity to help celebrate NFL 100,”Jarvis Green said. “To be working with the NFL and invited by the Patriots, a team I played eight years for, to come to Montreal for the first time and being from Thibodaux (Louisiana) the French we have something to compare, it’s just an honour (being here).” On Saturday fans had the opportunity to meet with Green, cheerleaders from the Pats and the New England Patriot mascot Pat Patriot as well as have a photo op with the Vince Lombardi Cup and check out a collection of Super Bowl rings. “ I love talking with the fans, wherever I travel in the world through the way the game has evolved and the partnerships the NFL has made, fans know the teams and the superstars like Tom Brady,” Green said. “And I am a fan, I was a bandwagon fan growing up, I cheered for the Saints, the Cowboys and the Giants. I watch the games every Sunday and have my opinion as to who should win”
Green was New England’s 126th pick in the fourth round of the 2002 draft and was with the club for eight seasons, he had three Super Bowl appearances and came away with two championships. Over his career, Green logged 232 tackles and 28 sacks. “I am very proud of the length of time I played,” he said. “I know the averages have improved now with better habits, smart play and conditioning but when I played it was said for every guy that plays 15 years, 15 guys play one year and the average was 3.5 years for a career.” During his career, Green notes that the toughest opponent he went up against was offensive lineman and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Willie Roaf. “I grew up watching Willie play for the Saints” he said. “I went up against him when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs and I just couldn’t get around that guy.” As for quarterbacks, Green always enjoyed the challenge when New England faced the Pittsburgh Steelers. “Playing the Steelers was usually the gateway to the AFC Championship,” he said. “Ben Rothlisberger was a tough guy with tenacity, just a great guy to play against.”
With back-to-back Super Bowl victories in 2004 and 2005, it was Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005 that was particularly sweet when the Pats downed the Philadelphia Eagles by a 24-21 score in Jacksonville Florida. Green had five tackles and a forced fumble in that victory. “Guys want to play on the field,” he said. “Yes, the money is great but when you’ve been playing football since you were little, to be part of the team is one thing but to put your two cents worth on the field it means a lot personally.”
A former Louisiana State University Tiger, Green graduated with a degree in engineering, “my mom always said get your degree,” he said. “Getting grades to play football isn’t the goal, get the grades to get your degree, don’t burn bridges, and network because at the end of it all, your name is what matters most.” Green lives by that as he splits time between New Orleans and Boston as he runs his shrimp wholesaling company Oceans97 and does work for the Patriots Foundation. “It’s not just what is done on the field, it’s what done away from the field,” he said. “The NFL and the Patriots work at helping people create better lives.”
