The midget ‘AAA’ Outaouais Intrépide defeated the Laval-Montreal Amazones 7-0 on Sunday afternoon thanks to a four-goal effort from Noémie Fontaine.
Fontaine is up to 13 points in her last six games for Outaouais. With 16 points in 17 games, she sits tied with the most production on the team alongside assistant captain Megan Kronwald, who finished the game with a goal and two assists.
The Intrépide dropped a dizzying seven goals against the Amazones – five of them coming in a backbreaking second period performance. After a scoreless first period, Outaouais wasted little time, as Fontaine scored under a minute into the second.
“They did a good job, they played the game plan that we asked before the game and they kept it simple; if you keep it simple and work hard you get good results,” said Intrépide assistant coach Bruno Boies.
It took them a while to heat up, but once they got going Outaouais was unstoppable. Fontaine scored her second goal two minutes later on a brilliant display of patience against Amazones ‘keeper Lili Tepperman.
Kronwald added her marker two minutes after that, finishing off a pretty passing play from Maude McAllister behind the net. Jane McGuire scored a few minutes later to give the Intrépide a 4-0 lead.
“We got a couple of power play goals, which helped us a lot and they kept pushing,” Boies said. “They saw that the other team, at 3-0, let down on the other side and they took advantage of it.”
Outaouais went on to score another three goals, with two more coming off the stick of Fontaine. The girls are undergoing a recent resurgence in the league. After a slow start to the season, they now sit just six points behind fourth place Lac St-Louis.
With the game out of reach in the third period, the Amazones became more physical. But the Intrépide aren’t interested in chippy board play. The goal is to make the Esso Cup, which means they’ll need as many points as they can get down the final stretch.
“We have a goal, we want to finish in the top four of the league and right now we’re chasing some points, so the points for sportsmanship in the league is really important for us,” said Boies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.