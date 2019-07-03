The U15 ‘AAA’ Club de Soccer Monteuil squad brandished their offensive firepower Sunday afternoon when they took on Saint-Laurent.
After a sluggish start to the match, Monteuil went on to score four unanswered goals, shutting out their opponents 4-0, and earning their sixth win in a row. The girls punished Saint-Laurent with quick, darting transitions on offense and suffocated them on defense.
“We slowly built ourselves into the game and we saw some quality, we found ourselves after that first goal and we just never looked back,” said Monteuil head coach Sean Rosa.
The league’s leading goal scorer, Florianne Jourde, once again led Monteuil on the field. Jourde opened the floodgates for her team, and finished the game with a hat trick. She has now found the back of the net 14 times in only nine games.
“She’s been a big pick up for us. She’s a very talented player, probably one of the most talented in the league,” Rosa said. “But it’s sort of the way we play, and the players around her, that allows her to be better and allows our other players to be better.”
While Rosa praised his teams’ effort on the field, he also acknowledged his opponents. Saint-Laurent came out and they came to play, they weren’t just going to roll over, he says.
After an inspiring first half, Saint-Laurent looked noticeably out of sorts to close out the game. Head coach Amy Pietrangelo says she tried to implement some changes at halftime, but nothing was applied in the second half.
“It’s a disappointing loss, there’s no way we should have lost 4-0 today,” she said.
Saint-Laurent was still holding on in the second half until Jourde nailed a backbreaking free kick goal. The ball curled in from 35-yards out, slipping through the diving Saint-Laurent ‘keeper’s hands.
With their spirits effectively derailed, Saint-Laurent was never able to recover. Pietrangelo says the girls didn’t respond well after the free kick goal. It wasn’t her goalies fault, mistakes happen, she says. She had hoped her players wouldn’t hang their heads after falling behind by two goals.
“Of course, it hurts morale but it’s up to the girls to decide if that goal makes us or breaks us,” said Pietrangelo. “We didn’t respond the way I would have liked the girls to respond.” sports@thesuburban.com
