The Pierrefonds U12 boys soccer team thought they were ending their league season on a winning note until the offside flag went up.
Pierrefonds ultimately had to settle for a 1-1 tie against the Verdun Flames at des Bénévoles Park in Roxboro on Thursday night.
They appeared to have scored the go-ahead goal late in the second half on a play that was ruled offside.
“I think the boys played hard,” Pierrefonds coach Christina Esposito said. “They made some nice plays and some really nice passes. We’re development, right? They’re U12. I think we definitely dominated the play. We got a couple of unlucky breaks like that goal. I mean, the thing is where we saw it, the ref, he called that offside. But it’s very difficult depending on where the angle is. So obviously, that was an emotional moment for us.”
Samuel Andres Plata Henao scored 15 minutes into the first half to give Pierrefonds a 1-0 lead.
Verdun tied it at 1-1 in the 26th minute when Justin Benoit scored off a corner kick.
“The two teams were pretty comparable in their abilities,” Flames coach Alexandre Boivin said. “I think it was the kind of game where the quality could have been a little bit better, like at the end of the game I think the energy was kind of low since we only had two substitutes on the bench. That can be kind of tough. If I had to run 10 minutes straight like they do I wouldn’t be able to do that.”
Despite the tie, the Pierrefonds coaches felt the season was a big win on the whole.
“We had our keeper midseason move out west so we lost our goalie,” Esposito said. “So that was obviously a big hole for the team. Every game we had to call up either the Division Two goalie or the U11 goalies. So that’s always been a little bit of a challenge. That hurt us, not having a full-time goalie to be able to develop chemistry. But the boys definitely developed. From the start of the season to now we’re seeing passes and we’re seeing plays. At the beginning of the season, you had a few individuals kind of hold on to the ball too long. We’re really seeing improvements and definitely the team that we have now is not the team we had in April. So for us, for the coaches, that’s the win.”
