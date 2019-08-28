The Fireball class dinghy North American and World Championships are presently underway with the Pointe Claire Yacht Club (PCYC) serving as hosts for a second time in the club’s history to these prestigious events. The North American Championships closed out last Friday and on Sunday the World event got underway and will run until Friday. The competitors from the 10 participating nations must take part in 10 races with the top results earning the top three spots. There are two races each afternoon starting at 1:00 pm and t he jockeying for position can be viewed from the shoreline around Pointe Claire’s Alexandre Bourgeau Park plus there are some boats to take spectators out on the water but signing up for a spot at the PCYC is a must.. The fireball is a high performance two-person sailing dinghy, which offers exciting sailing, and intense competition. It was designed over 50 years ago by Peter Milne of the UK and is used in over 40 countries around the globe. There were 41 crafts in the North American competition and now 43 Fireballs are set to ply the waters in the Worlds. The driving force behind the Worlds coming to Pointe Claire is veteran sailor Joe Jospe, who has worn many hats, including commodore of Fireball International. Jospe has competed in 13 world championships and in the North American event he crewed with Tom Egli with the duo finishing third overall. Jospe and Egli are back at it taking on the world looking to make a podium appearance come Friday afternoon.
Fireball World Sailing Championships a site for shore eyes
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
