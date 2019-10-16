Finding his stride

In his second season with the Hawkesbury Hawks, Beaconsfield’s Luke Grainger is playing great hockey leading the CCHL in scoring with 26 points in only 15 games.
“So far so good, our team’s playing well and I’m doing pretty well personally,” said Grainger. “I’m just doing the job my coaches ask me to do and it’s lead to producing points for the team. My linemates have also really been helping me too.”
Grainger was given player of the week honours for the week three of the CCHL season. In three games that week, the Hawks were a perfect 3-0 and the young forward had two assists against Cornwall, one assist against Kemptville and then had a monster game against Nepean where we picked up two goals and two assists. His linemates are Azzaro Tinling and Brendan McCarthy.
“It’s good recognition and I’m proud of what I’m doing,” said Grainger. “I can’t get ahead of myself and make it bigger than it seems, I just have to go week by week and game by game and work for the next one.”
The 20-year-old is comfortable playing with the Hawks. He had a solid rookie campaign in 2018-2019 where he accumulated 42 points in 61 games. Before joining Hawkesbury, Grainger attended Hebron Academy in Maine. Playing with the Hawks has allowed him to be closer to home, spend more time with his family and have them attend games.
“Definitely a big adjustment for me last year coming in from prep school to the CCHL but over the last two years I’ve definitely learned my role and my coaches have helped a lot which has helped my game,” said Grainger. “It’s been a good learning experience and I’m really grateful to be playing for the Hawkesbury Hawks.”
The 5-foot-9, 170-pounds forward still has big goals for his hockey playing future. He wants to play division-1, NCAA hockey and is currently figuring out which school he’ll be attending in the fall.
“It’s my dream and I’m working towards it, I’m doing whatever it takes to reach that goal,” said Grainger. “If I work hard and do what I can control the rest will follow.”
For the moment, Grainger is focused on being the best player he can be with his current team. He’d like to help the Hawks win a championship while continuing to improve in all facets of his game.
“I feel like we have the group to do it this year, so we’re all pretty excited,” said Grainger.
