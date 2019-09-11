The Laval Rocket are cordially inviting fans to Place Bell to attend the club’s games against the Belleville Senators free of charge on September 28 and 29 at 3 p.m. The Rocket’s two match-ups against their division rival will give fans the opportunity to preview the Rocket’s 2019-20 squad. Seating will be general admission and parking and concession stands will be in operation as per usual. Fans interested in attending the Rocket’s two open house games can head to www.rocketlaval.com/en/tickets/preseason-games/ to get their tickets. Just a few days away from the start of the Rocket’s third season in Laval, the two pre-season games will give fans the chance to enjoy the atmosphere of a professional hockey game at Place Bell and, at the same time, welcome Rocket supporters to see their favorite team in action. The Rocket’s 2019-20 AHL season will kick off less than a week later, on Friday October 4, when the Cleveland Monsters, main affiliate of the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, will be in town for the Rocket Home Opener presented by Bell. “It’s important for our club to provide our fans the opportunity to see the Rocket and enjoy the excitement of a professional hockey game. As an organization, we take great pride in being accessible and close to our fans,” said Mark Weightman, vice president of development and operations. “Place Bell belongs to all Laval residents and this is a way for us to say thank you to our fans as we get ready for what will be a truly exciting season.”
Fans invited to the Rocket’s open house games- Free admission for two Rocket pre-season games
