It was a great game for Fabrose’s U13F AA soccer team when they swept up the Delta Tornades in a 2-0 game Sunday afternoon.
The teams competed well throughout the first half of the game and stayed in the midfield.
But, when Maela Corlay scored for Fabrose, the team gained confidence while Delta lost theirs.
“We had a great first half but everything changed as soon as the other team scored. A few of the girls seemed to give up,” said Delta coach Kamel Bousmaha. “I think we could have done better. We had a lot of chances and we needed to take them and then it changed. When you don’t score, you automatically lose.”
He said they tried to change their strategy for the second half to adapt, but were unable to.
“The girls fought well from the beginning to the end,” said Fabrose coach Rabbah Benlarbi. “We had some communication issues but I think we stayed very concentrated the whole time.”
When Jessica Fidhi got a second goal in, Fabrose had the game in the bag.
“We know Fabrose is a good team and they’re good with technique, to get the ball up and play properly,” said Bousmaha.
He added that he had some girls as call-ups for the U14 game on Saturday, and so they were tired out.
Benlarbi is pleased with his team’s performance and to have gotten the three points from the match to move forward in the season.
Fabrose’s strategy was to keep the ball in their zone as much as possible to attract the other team and get them to leave their zone, then use space to be able to score.
“That’s what we did for our first goal. We were good on the recovery and we made use of all the side spaces,” he said. “I’m proud of my midfielders and my defence. They did well to keep the other team at bay, while my offence got us two goals, it was perfect.”
