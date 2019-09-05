The Fabrose U21 men’s AAA soccer team keeps moving closer to achieving an undefeated season.
Fabrose is close to that impressive accomplishment following a 3-0 win against Pierrefonds at Grier Park on Friday night and a 0-0 tie in St-Hyacinthe on Monday.
“We have not lost a game yet and that is quite a feat,” Fabrose coach Samir Hadjih said. “The players have to take credit for that because they take their work very seriously and they always produce a strong effort and are completely involved in each game. So it’s really impressive and I hope it will continue until the end of the season.”
Fabrose’s record is 12 wins and seven draws in 19 games for a league-leading 43 points. They are four points ahead of second place St. Hubert, which also has won 12 of 19 but lost three and tied four.
“There are never any easy games in soccer,” Hadjih said. “You have to take every game seriously and respect your opponents. That has been one of our strengths and a key to our record. You have to work hard to get those three points. And we have a good team spirit and give an honest effort.”
Aymane Amarir had a brace and Christian Fidhi scored for Fabrose on Friday.
“Pierrefonds has developed a nice game and they were worrisome, they could have scored some goals against us,” Hadjih said. “They’re a good team, they have some good players. The first half was a bit difficult, but the second half our quality of play was much better.”
Pierrefonds coach Dundee Mahabir saw an opportunity for a better result.
“We had gone in with a 4-5-1 formation, which held them at bay,” Mahabir said. “But then a lot of our guys had in an exhibition game prior to the game so in the second half we ran out of steam. The positives, in the first half we were a little disorganized because of the new guys going into the rotation but in the second half we controlled. We made some mistakes in the first half but we corrected those and we could have scored three or four goals in the second half but we weren’t getting the luck of the bounce.”
