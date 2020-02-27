The peewee ‘A’ Express TGV defeated the Laval-Nord Prédateurs 4-1 in the second game of a home-and-home at Place Bell on Sunday afternoon.
Laval-Nord derailed the Express on Saturday in a thrilling shootout. However, they were unable to replicate that performance as TGV dominated Sunday’s matchup from start to finish.
“We had a long season, you know, we’re the last place team, but we really turned it around this year,” said TGV head coach Frank Furfaro. “The kids started playing a lot better and they all brought their A-game today.”
Furfaro said he was happy with the way his team finished the season. They ended on a high note with playoffs just two weeks away. After losing in a shootout the day before, he said the team was extra motivated to come out on top.
TGV has seen a surge in goal scoring since the calendar turned to 2020. Their renewed offense was on full display in Sunday’s game. They got on the board 30 seconds into first period with a goal from Rubar Moustafa.
“We saw the team come together, play as a team, they play for each other and they care for each other and they care for the coaching staff – they want to play for us and they want to win,” said Furfaro.
Nico Moffa put the Express up 2-0 with less than a minute remaining in the opening frame. He wired a wrist shot from the high slot over the blocker of Prédateurs goaltender Nickolas Fecteau.
In the second period, Moustafa added his second goal of the afternoon with a quick shot from the slot. Mathis Truchon scored the final goal of the game late in the third period after going coast-to-coast and burying the puck on a breakaway.
“Today there weren’t a lot of positives, we’re one of the bottom teams, the kids have been working hard all season, but this game I think the work ethic and positioning wasn’t working for them,” said Laval-Nord assistant coach Roberto Pace.
The kids simply didn’t have the legs in this game, said Pace. They only started to turn up the pressure in the third period, but it was too late. Pace and the coaching staff already have several practices in line with playoffs on the horizon.
“We’re going to practice and the kids will get better,” he said. “They have to repeat their positioning and work on taking shots – repetition will help a lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.