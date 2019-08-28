The West Island Expos mosquito B squad brought the curtain down on a superb season as they bowed out of the Baseball Quebec Provincial Championships last Saturday morning. What got the Expos to the Provincials was a gritty win in the Lac St. Louis Regional Championships over the St. Laurent Pirates. West Island came back twice in the final game to defeat St. Laurent and punch their ticket to the Provincials. Nicky Granato was the starting pitcher; Guillaume Sébastien and Tristan Carrier pitched the middle innings, then Alexis Gravelle came on in the fourth with two on and no outs and promptly struck out the side. Gravelle then proceeded to strikeout 5 of 6 in the last two innings to get the win and player of the game honours. “That was a great win against a good team,” Expos’ coach Anthony Granato said. “They never gave up and that allowed them to come back and earn the win.” At the Provincials, hosted by Baseball Montreal, West Island travelled to Montreal Nord’s Charleroi Park for their games. On Friday, the Expos opened their tournament with a tough 8-7 loss to the St. Eustache Bisons. “The win would have been nice,” coach Granato said. “But it didn’t matter, the next game would be the key to moving on or not.” It was shades of the Pearson Cup for the Saturday West Island Match-up as the Expos faced the Blue Jays, as in the Baie Comeau Blue Jays. West Island put in their best effort but a last at bat rally fell short as the Expos stranded the tying run at third base and the Blue Jays earned a 5-4 decision. The Expos jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first as Nicholas Granato cracked a double to open the game and later came around to score. Alexis Gravelle, who had reached first on a fielder’s choice, raced all the way home on Shane Sobanski’s two-bagger. Baie Comeau came right back in their half of the first to knot the score at 2-2 and through the following innings built to a 5-2 advantage. West Island missed out on a great chance in the third as the Expos left the bases jammed when they were down 4-2 to the Blue Jays. West Island pieced together a trio of hits in their final at bats to make it a 5-4 contest. Guillaume Sébastien’s double, a Gravelle single and a double by Nathan Hoffman put the potential tying run at third as Hoffman advanced on a throwing miscue. That would be as close to home as Hoffman would get, as a pair of strikeouts brought the game to a close. “This has been a great experience for the team,” he said. “They have come a long way — some of the team had never played baseball before and I know they’ll all be back and that’s the important thing, to keep growing the game.”
