With evenko bringing in the New York Yankees to face the Toronto Blue Jays on March 23, 24, Perry G knew he had to theme the annual Expos Fest Celebrity Gala for 2020 around the Expos who also were members of the Bronx Bombers. For starters, 10 former Expos are already on board for this important fund raiser for the Kat D DIPG Foundation at the Montreal Children’s Hospital, which has raised close to 600,000$ in the name of Perry G’s niece, Catherine Demes, who passed away from DIPG in 2015 at the age of five. Expos Fest is determined to help find a cure for DIPG and other pediatric brain tumours. DIPG strikes children between the ages of 5 to 9 and is fatal within nine months; there is no treatment and no hope. Already confirmed are Tim Raines, Bartolo Colon, Rudy May, Stan Bahnsen, Barry Foote, Jeff Reardon, Rondell White, Javier Vazquez, Cliff Floyd and Jeff Fassero. Raines tweeted, “ I’m so excited to get back to Montreal, my other hometown and to help with n incredibly worthwhile cause. Je t’aime Montreal. I’ll see you there.” Also attending are former Expo and broadcaster Derek Aucoin and Habs’ alumnus Stéphane Richer. More Expos and Montreal media favorites will be added. The gala takes place on Sunday, March 22 at Laval’s Embassy Plaza starting off with an autograph session from 3:30 to 5:30 pm, followed by the dinner at 6:00 pm. Tickets are $150, which includes the autograph segment, a four course meal and entertainment. A $100 tax receipt will also be issued. Tickets are available at www.exposfest.com or by phone at (514) 802-8481.
Expos Fest Celebrity Gala 2020 celebrates Expos-Yankees’ connections
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
