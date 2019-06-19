The peewee ‘A’ West Island Royals found their rhythm late in the game against the Verdun Blue Jays on Wednesday evening, exploding for nine runs in the final inning.
The Royals swinging outburst was enough to pull away from the Blue Jays, as their opponents failed to muster a comeback in their final attempts at the plate. The score ended 18-10 in favour of West Island.
“The goal is for them to have fun, learn the game and improve,” said Royals head coach Brent Frederick. “We’ve seen that already in this short period, our first game was May 21 so we’ve only been playing for about three weeks.”
West Island entered the game against the Blue Jays on a high. They came back in a thrilling 7-7 tie against the undefeated DDO Expos on Tuesday night. But after putting together a masterful defensive performance in that game, the Royals fell flat against Verdun, says Frederick.
There were a couple innings where the boys struggled to complete plays they had done the night prior, he says. But it might have to do with the team reshuffling positions and school coming to an end.
“I think we swung the bats well tonight but it was a long game,” said Frederick. “It’s hard come the end of the school year, kids are thinking of other things, the excitement of last night and kind of a low for tonight.”
The Royals opened the final inning with three quick runs. Moments later, Thomas Svoronos stepped up to the plate and drilled a line drive down the centre to bring in another run.
A few batters later, and with runners on second and third, Vincent Chouinard delivered a bomb to left field. The ball nearly reached the fence, giving Chouinard just enough time to run the bases for an in-the-park home run.
Three more runners reached home plate before the scoring onslaught came to an end. Verdun responded with a gutsy performance to close out the game but there just wasn’t enough gas left in the tank.
“I think with the attitude that they have, they’re really going to improve and I think they’re going to have a good season, I’m looking forward to it,” Frederick said.
Next up, Verdun faces Suroit on June 20. West Island is back on the field against Presqu’ile on June 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.