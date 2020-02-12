Former NHL’er turned politician Marquette MNA Enrico Ciccone has combined his love of hockey with his desire to help the community with the 2nd Edition of The Enrico Ciccone Hockey Tournament. The event took place last Saturday on Notre Dame between 8th and 9th avenues. The tournament was held in collaboration with the borough of Lachine thanks to Mayor Maja Vodanovic and in partnership with the Caisse Desjardins. Ten teams were on hand for the day, which ran from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm and was presented as part of the revitalization project of Notre-Dame Street. “I am very proud of what we accomplished in our first edition.” Enrico Ciccone, MNA for Marquette said. “I am confident that the second edition of the Tournament will be an equally unifying and festive event, and above all, a great opportunity to support local organizations and causes.”
The event will also benefit La Maison des Jeunes l’Escalier de Lachine, plus three scholarships will be awarded to organizations chosen by the teams that finish the tournament in first second and third place. “I am pleased that this event will be held once again this year on Notre-Dame Street,” said Maja Vodanovic, Mayor of the Lachine borough. “All the profits will be donated to La Maison des Jeunes L’Escalier, a local youth center which, for 35 years, has supported young Lachine residents aged 12 to 17, in order to help them become critical thinking, active and responsible citizens.”
Former NHL linesman Pierre Champoux served as the honourary chairman of the tournament. Local merchants joined in to provide a festive atmosphere and organize activities. Last year’s inaugural tournament raised $5,750, which was donated to local organizations including Centre de pédiatrie sociale, l’Œuvre Soupe Maison de Lachine and Parados.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.