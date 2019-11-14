The undefeated peewee ‘A’ Monteuil Eclairs suffered their first loss of the season Sunday night when they went toe-to-toe with the Laval-Nord Huskies.
The Huskies took down a vaunted Eclairs offense and left Place Bell with a 5-3 victory, as well as an additional three points in the standings. Although they were shaky at first, the boys were able to grind out a win against a strong team.
“There was a definite lack of intensity in the first period, I think we did much better in the second and third,” said Huskies head coach Christian Dupont. “Positioning was not so great but I think we got it all together by the end.”
Laval-Nord stunned the Eclairs in the second period with three unanswered goals in less than a minute. Justin Peladeau scored his first of two goals at the 5:12 mark. Olivier Huot knocked in a rebound 30 seconds later. Off the ensuing puck drop Malik Adan stormed down the ice and buried the puck by Massimo Ercole.
“Obviously we had some great scoring chances and we scored on them, so that makes a difference because, you know, it doesn’t always happen like that,” said Dupont.
Monteuil’s Massimo Gensale cut the lead to one with six seconds remaining. He ripped a wrist shot in the slot over the glove of Laval-Nord goaltender Giancarlo Castello. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as the Eclairs trailed the rest of the game.
Eclairs assistant coach Armando Gensale said his team employed a different strategy on Sunday, one that didn’t emphasize winning. Gensale said the coaches wanted to teach their players a lesson.
They shook up the lineup, moving their offensive players to defense and defensive players to offense. The goal was to help the players understand every position on the ice. But the role reversal wasn’t the reason they lost; it was their lack of effort, Gensale explained.
“Regardless of the position you’re playing, if you’re skating 100 per cent most of the time the outcome usually will come in your favour,” he said. “Today they didn’t skate, so we deserved the outcome we got.”
