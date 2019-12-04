Dragons return for a third season to stoke the flames of inclusiveness

The Lac St. Louis Dragons are back on the ice for another barrier-breaking season of technical hockey training for young players on the autism spectrum and those living with learning differences.
The program, created and developed by Hockey Lac St. Louis President Jean-Pierre Fortier, had its first practice of the season on November 24 at Excellent Ice Kirkland. As they begin their third season, Fortier said the first day is always an emotional one. “When we meet the kids, right now, today, first time of the year and they come up to us and hug us – that’s something I cannot describe, and parents saying ‘thank you, thank you’,” he said.
With over 11,000 hockey players in the Lac St. Louis region, Fortier said it was time to reinvent and refresh their programs. He wants to help make hockey more adaptive in Quebec.
Dawn Pearce is a mother currently profiting from Fortier’s vision. Her 14-year-old son Adam is in his third year with the Dragons and he’s enjoying every minute of it. Pearce said his bag was ready a week before the first on-ice session.
“It’s fantastic, he’s the oldest of three kids in our family and he’s always wanted to play, but we could never find an appropriate level or league for him because he’s mentally challenged,” she said.
Adam has been carrying his siblings’ hockey bags for years, says Pearce, so it’s with a lot of pride that he can finally live the same experience. She’s already seeing a difference in his confidence on the ice, to which she credits head coach James Lapierre.
“When he started here his skating was a little shaky and certainly his stick handling wasn’t great, but just watching him now do the drills and going around the cones […] we’ve been really lucky,” Pearce said.
Lapierre has been involved with the Dragons since day one. And he brings a wealth of knowledge. He has worked with Special Olympics Quebec for many years and took over as sports director in 2013. He also coached with West Island Hockey for a long time.
Lapierre focuses on maximizing the players’ individual skills. Eventually, he wants the Dragons to play a game against another team. But while skills acquisition is a crucial aspect of the program, the staff is equally preoccupied with creating a fun and safe space.
“It’s an intense experience every week, but it’s a good intense,” said Lapierre. “For me, my objective is to have these kids live what it’s like to go to the rink every week – just live that whole hockey thing.”
