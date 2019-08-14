The Dollard-des-Ormeaux Dragons U-10 boys soccer team was up to the task in a 5-2 win against St. Laurent on the Sources synthetic field Thursday night.
“It was a solid performance,” Dollard coach Hany Sarhan said. “They played really, really well. And this is a really good team. Each player on that team is really skilled.”
The Dragons got goals from five different players, taking a 2-0 lead in the first half before scoring three times in the second.
“We played them once in a friendly before and they beat us, I think 1-, or 2-0,” Sarhan said. “So the kids were amped up for revenge and we knew what to expect, so I’m happy that the team responded well.”
Ramy Bannour, Alexandre Ethier, Kristian Grant, Adam Sarhan and Andrew Joseph Strobach scored for Dollard.
“It’s good to see it all come together in a game like this against an opponent like that,” Sarhan said. “It’s pretty big because some of the games we’ve been winning by a fair margin, not all of them, it’s been competitive, but this was the first big test for them, especially that they had lost to this team. So it was a big win for them, they were happy.”
Abderrahmane Ferdjallah and Abderrahmen Ben Aissia scored in the second half St. Laurent.
“We were missing about six players, but that’s never an excuse, right?” St. Laurent coach Hussein Hariri said. “We’ve had games before, teams from the same level, and we’ve managed to win. But what made the difference from today and the last games, where we were missing players also, is the team play. So we played as a team the last games but I think they took too much confidence, they thought that they were able to win every game.
“We are about the same level as DDO but what made the difference between us and them today, they played as a team, we didn’t really play as a team. That’s fine. They are kids who are 10 years old. We’re going to use this match to correct the things that didn’t work and to make them progress even better for the future. Sometimes to win you have to lose, so if you don’t lose, you won’t win. We’re going to use it as a lesson for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.