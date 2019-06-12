The U9 ‘A’ division one Dorval Tigers took care of business on Sunday morning as they defeated the gritty LaSalle Rapides 4-3 at Raymond Park.
The Rapides attempted a late second half comeback but fell short after Dorval’s ‘keeper made two game-saving stops. While the entire team put in an all-around strong effort, Tigers head coach Eric Coloccia acknowledged his goalie’s superb performance.
“He came up big,” said Coloccia. “If it wasn’t for those two saves, that game could have been completely different.”
The Tigers were dominant in the first half, but injuries in the second turned the tides in favour of LaSalle. Coloccia says that situations like that happen all the time, the important thing is to stay focused and communicate. LaSalle doesn’t need many chances to take the advantage, he says.
“They’re a very strong team,” said Coloccia. “People underestimate LaSalle thinking of the goliaths of the West Island but one slip up and that game could have been tied.”
Rapides head coach Salvatore Lipari had nothing but positives to say after the game. It was a valiant second half performance. And Lipari likes the way his team never gave up against a tough opponent.
“I couldn’t have been more proud of them,” said Lipari. “It was a shaky start, but we came out second half guns blazing and they were right in there, it could have gone either way.”
Lipari says that while it’s fun to keep track of the score, he’s more concerned about the on-field effort. He wants to see his players give it their all and battle for every ball. The results will come later, especially if they keep improving, he said.
LaSalle was noticeably more dangerous in the second half. They were grinding and working for loose balls. And if it wasn’t for the Dorval ‘keeper’s two late stops, it could have been a win.
“That’s his job, he’s there to stop the ball,” said Lipari. “It’s our job to make it difficult for him and we came pretty close. It’s one thing to give instructions but when you see it play out on the field, it’s really nice.”
Next up, LaSalle faces Lachine on June 20. Dorval battles Lachine on June 23.
