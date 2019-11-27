Dorval athletes in the swim at team championships

The Dorval Swim Club claimed the championship banner at the recently held Section 5 Team Championships in LaSalle. “I am very proud of our entire team “, said Chuck Meklensek, Head Coach of the team. “The parents were so enthusiastic in helping our swimmers perform. The hard work and dedication of the DSC swimmers showed in the results. We are now looking forward to our championship meets in February and March to continue what we accomplished this past weekend”. The three day meet had Quebec nine teams from around the Lac St. Louis region. Dorval got right to work on day one by taking a 600-point lead over the second place club.
Dorval finished the meet outscoring the second and third place teams combined totals and claimed more gold medals than all other teams combined. On top of 13 Gold, five Silver and five Bronze medals for relay performances, Dorval had 129 Individual medals won by 35 different swimmers. The club’s top performer was Maya Holt’s who won all six of her events. DSC was presented with the championship banner which will be hung from the rafters at the Dorval Aquatic and Sports complex. There’s little time to rest as the team is back in training for competitions in Cote St. Luc and St. Laurent in December, leading to championship meets in February and March of 2020.
I'm so incredibly proud of what our athletes and coaches have accomplished.
