The Dollard Vipers took on the St. Laurent Phenix Sunday morning in one of the most exciting games of the year. It was a game dominated by both offenses, as the match failed to generate a winner. Dollard stormed back from a 6-3 deficit with five minutes left in the third period, and the game ended in a 6-6 draw.
The game actually started off pretty quiet, with no team being able to get on the score sheet until 13 minutes into the first period. That’s when things started to get wild. Dollard’s Christopher Pires ripped the puck from the point giving his team a 1-0 lead. Forty seconds later George Tsagarospiros scored his first of four goals in the game, going backhand bar down for a show-stopping goal to pull St. Laurent even. One minute later Liam Baigun gave Dollard a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.
The second period was just as exciting. George Tsagarospiros fired home his second goal to tie the game at two six minutes into the period. St. Laurent went into the second intermission with a 4-2 lead thanks to goals from Dimitri Maliandrakis and Tsagarospiros’ third of the contest.
“George was incredible tonight. He’s so much fun to watch and he’s one of the best players I’ve coached,” said St. Laurent head coach Nektarios Vasiliadis. “The team played well for the majority of the night. I wish we could have gotten the win after George’s four goal game, but that’s the way hockey goes sometimes.”
The third period was one for the ages. St. Laurent’s Skylar Rubio scored from a tough angle to give his team a 5-2 lead early on. Seconds later, Santiago Kytnar scored from the point to cut Dollard’s deficit to 5-3.
Tsagarospiros’s fourth goal of the game seemed to ice it for St. Laurent, but it didn’t end there. St. Laurent took three consecutive penalties giving the Vipers a long five on three advantage. Kytnar scored once again from the point at the start of the powerplay and a couple of seconds later, St. Laurent put the puck in their own net, cutting Dollard’s deficit to one. Finally, Vipers captain Jordan Cohen, fired home a blistering shot to tie the game at six with 20 seconds left in the match.
“I don’t even know how it happened. We came back so quickly,” said Dollard head coach Andrew Casey. “We got some unlucky bounces early on and felt we could have won the game. Obviously right now I’m just happy we didn’t get the loss. It was a wild one.”
