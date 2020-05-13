Dollard’s Devon Levi backstops way to CJHL Player of the Year honours

When Hockey Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL), announced the winners of four national Junior A awards, Dollard’s Devon Levi was tapped as the CJHL’s Player of the Year. “I want to thank Hockey Canada and the CJHL for naming me player of the year,” Devon Levi said. “I’m extremely grateful to be selected out of all the amazing Junior A players across Canada.”
The goaltender for the Carleton Place Canadians of the Central Canada Hockey League (CCHL) had an outstanding season with the Canadians and with Team Canada at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge. The former Lac St. Louis Lion was between the pipes for 37 games with Carleton Place where he recorded a 34-2-1 record with a 1.47 goals-against average and .941 save percentage. Those numbers saw Levi lead the CCHL in both categories. The two time Montreal Canadiens bursary recipient stacked up league awards for Most Valuable Player, Goaltender of the Year and Top Prospect from the CCHL. His Player of the Year for the CJHL was added to his national honours as Top Goaltender and Top Rookie from the CJHL. “To be classified amongst past recipients of the Player of the Year award like Cale Makar (Colorado) and Kyle Turis (Nashville) and other NHL players is a huge, huge honour,” he said.
On the international stage, Levi was the tournament MVP at the 2019 World Junior A Challenge, as he led Team Canada East to its first appearance in the gold medal game since 2016, losing 2-1 in double-overtime to the Russians. The consummate team player, Levi said, “I want to thank the boys back at Carleton Place. None of this would have been possible without them. I share this award with them and head coach Jason Clarke and all the Carleton Place coaching staff.”
