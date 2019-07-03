After a long rainy day, Dollard and Westmount’s U17M AA teams faced off in Westmount Park’s swampy grass field—a challenge that brought them to a 2-2 draw.
Dollard came in guns blazing for the first 15 minutes of the game. Seeing as the ball was difficult to control on long wet grass, they opted to play in the air. But, they weren’t able to get a score in those 15 minutes and the team tired out.
“I found the game a little bit frustrating in the sense that we played very well but weren’t able to capitalize in the first 15 minutes of the game that we dominated,” said Dollard coach Jean-Louis Santilli. “Then the game went more into a lull.”
Westmount was hitting the field for the first time in weeks, and had to get their spark back.
“We didn’t play for two weeks and this was our first game, it was hard on my players,” said Westmount coach Claudio Ortiz.
“But I’m happy with the way they played. We had a few chances to score but it didn’t work out for the team this time. We have to work more on the little details, but it’s a tie, it’s not bad or good.”
After Ryan Morales scored for Dollard, the teams picked up the heat. Matteo Romain Leclaire-Angelini scored for Westmount, bringing it to a draw.
When Faouzi Sadellah scored Dollard’s second point, Westmount knew they had to change strategies. They put more effort on the attack, and Hughes Julian was able to bring the game to a tie.
“We’re a team that usually plays on turf, so we control the ball on the ground, but that doesn’t work in this field,” said Santilli. “We have to get the ball in the air and chip and longball. It’s not how we play our game and it showed.”
But, the players weren’t very happy with the way the match played out, and the game ended with a scuffle. Santilli attributed this to players manifesting their frustrations with the officiating.
“At the end of the day, we’re leaving with a draw, leaving with a point, nobody got hurt, and that’s pretty much it,” he said.
