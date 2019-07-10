The Pierrefonds Dodgers pee wee baseball team showed no mercy to the St. Laurent Crush in a 13-3 win last Tuesday night.
A strong outing by Pierrefonds starting pitcher Adamo D’Agnilo and clutch hitting by Adam Vietri allowed the Dodgers to overwhelm St. Laurent.
D’Agnilo set down the Crush in order in the top of the first and again in the third, striking out four in his three innings of work.
“He’s our lights-out guy,” Pierrefonds assistant coach Stephen Kunz said. “He really pulled it off.”
The Dodgers scored three runs in the bottom of the first to take a 3-0 lead.
St. Laurent scored a pair of runs in the top of the second, but Vietri delivered a bases-clearing three-run double to the gap in deep left centre to key a five-run inning that put Pierrefonds up 8-2.
“We call him ‘The Crusher,’” Kunz said. “He’s our main guy. He’s our lights-out guy. When he comes up, he bats fourth all the time and that’s his job, and tonight, he did it.”
The Crush made it 8-3 in the fourth, but the Dodgers scored five in the bottom half to bring the game to an end.
“The result was foreseeable,” St. Laurent coach Benoit Nadeau said. “The name of the game is pitching and they had their ace going for three innings while I used what would be my ninth, seventh and sixth pitchers. I go with a rotation and it was their turn. I have 10 pitchers and for two of them it was probably their last chance because I told them that the deeper we get in the season, I’m going to move from 10 pitchers to five as we approach the regionals.”
With little positive to draw from the result, Nadeau acknowledged that facing an ace pitcher like D’Agnilo is a good learning experience for his hitters.
“That’s the third time we’ve faced him and he has handled us each time, two innings, two innings, and now three innings,” Nadeau said. “It’s an opportunity to see a really good fastball. I see that my hitters were a little overwhelmed because the ball comes in faster than usual. It’s a good test. He’s one of the top pitchers in the league.”
