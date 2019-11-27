The MRO Devils junior B hockey team took advantage of third-period penalties by the Dollard des Ormeaux Centennials to recover from blowing an early lead.
Olivier Rochon and Alexandre Martineau scored 48 seconds apart after Dollard got into penalty trouble late in the third period to give MRO a 4-2 win at the DDO Civic Centre last Tuesday.
Rochon’s power-play goal at 15:15 gave the Devils a 3-2 lead.
“We tried to keep our cool, keep the puck moving but no stupid shots,” MRO’s Charles Martin said. “You know, take our time, take advantage of the space and everything, and the guys did well on the goal, everyone crashed the net.”
Martineau scored at 16:03 to make it 4-2 as the Devils recovered from blowing an early 2-0 lead for the win.
“Honestly, I was pretty concerned,” MRO coach Mike Iurascu said. “I felt like we were backing down a little bit, like we weren’t giving as much effort. And we weren’t doing the little things like playing on the outside and stuff like that, that’s what cost us goals. I was worried when it was 2-2 but then our guys came on strong. We got a few power plays too, and that helped us. So in the end it was O.K., but I was worried when it was 2-2.”
Loic Tremblay gave the Devils a 1-0 lead when he scored at 7:59 of the first period. Ronan Reich’s goal at 12:06 of the second put MRO ahead 2-0.
The Centennials got right back in the game early in the third period when Charles Menard scored DDO’s second goal in 15 seconds to tie it at 2-2 at 1:16.
“We came in here and we just were flat,” Centennials coach Errol D’Silva said. “We’ve got a couple of assistant captains here that started calling the shots, taking over, it was very nice leadership-wise. And to the point where they gelled the team back. They pushed the team back. And we got two really quick goals and we should have been in the game, and then we just shot ourselves in the foot.
“I don’t know what happened to the boys. They gave it an effort but we just didn’t play as a team. We came back in the third, but prior to that, no, we were just not with it today.”
