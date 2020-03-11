It wasn’t the finish that coach Trevor Williams and his squad were looking for in the gold medal match of the Reseau du Sport Etudiant du Quebec (RSEQ) Division I women’s basketball final as a determined Dynamiques team from Sainte-Foy handed Dawson a 64-57 loss to claim the gold and championship banner. The loss came on the Blues’ home court of the Tony Proudfoot gym as Dawson hosted the RSEQ Provincials and was only the second time this season that Dawson had not taken the victory and meant there would be no three-peat for the two-time Provincial champs. “That was a very hungry team,” Blues’ coach Trevor Williams said. “We played them twice, beat them both times so they were hungry.” Sainte-Foy played a stifling defence and was consistent in their shooting to keep ahead of Dawson. Heading into the break, the Blues trailed by 12 with the visitors owning a 40-28 lead, coach Williams rallied the squad as Dawson came out and played their best quarter of the game. “I think we didn’t follow the game plan in the first half,” coach Williams said. “We adjusted in the second half, we made a push but I think we ran out of gas.” Dawson was also missing a key cog in the machine as leading rebounder and scorer Mackenzie Ash-Smith was unable to play following a concussion issue from the semi-final match. “It’s hard to play a team like that without your leading rebounder and scorer,” he said. “But no excuses, you have to get the job done and we didn’t.” After Sainte-Foy made it a 14 point gap early in the third, the Blues held the Dynamiques to a mere six points while they chipped away at the deficit with a 13 point run to make it a 42-41 game. Sainte-Foy’s Rosemarie Dumont snapped the streak with her bucket but with 2:21 left in the third, Dawson’s player of the game Iman Ibranim hit for three to pull Dawson even 44-44. Dawson trailed by two as the third came to a close as Dumont was good for two from the free throw line with three seconds remaining. Sainte-Foy regrouped in the fourth and didn’t let Dawson back into the game, pouring in 18 points to Dawson’s 13 to take the title. Ibranim, who was also named to the RSEQ All-Star team, had 13 points while Jayla Owen-Lafontaine chipped in with 11. There is a silver lining to the silver medal finish as the Blues will be heading to Victoria for the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Canadian Championships later this month. It was announced at the RSEQ Provincials that coach Williams was tapped, deservedly so, as the coach of the year. Williams’ skill as a motivator and educator are second to none and as in his character, was very humble about the achievement. “I guess it is kind of nice to get recognized but it’s a team game and I’m just trying to prepare these young ladies for the next level. To get ready for university and for the adversity they might meet.”
Dawson Lady Blues take silver at RSEQ championships
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
