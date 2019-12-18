Cyclones blow away Vipers’ comeback story

The DDO Vipers were moments away from walking out of the Dollard Civic Centre with a hard-fought tie last Tuesday evening, but the LaSalle Cyclones dashed any hopes of a miraculous comeback in the dying minutes of the game.
However, this was exactly the kind of momentum shift the two middle-of-the-pack bantam ‘AA’ teams needed to turn their season around. LaSalle came out victorious, 5-4, over the Vipers, but, according to both coaches, the teams showed a lot of heart and grit.
LaSalle jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the second period after Jonathan Tomarelli ripped home a quick wrist shot by DDO’s call-up goalie Emily Cyr. Instead of riding their momentum, though, the Cyclones fell asleep for the rest of the period.
“When we take a lead, we have a defensive system in place but today there was so much space on the ice and the players kept playing individually,” said Cyclones head coach Maxime Bélanger.
The Vipers turned on the jets and threw everything they had at the Cyclones. Brett Goldenberg cracked the shutout 10:54 into the second period off a rocket one-timer in the slot.
One minute later, captain Jordan Cohen netted the equalizer thanks to a timely cross-crease pass from his line mate, Liam Baigun. The Vipers took the lead 1:35 into the third period when Goldenberg whacked a puck out of mid-air into the back of the net.
“The chemistry was there tonight. It’s been a couple of games that we’ve had them together, so I’m seeing some good things from them – they’ll be together for at least another couple games,” said DDO head coach Andrew Casey.
The Goldenber-Cohen-Baigun line was buzzing all game, combining for 8 points. However, they couldn’t propel Dollard to victory. Despite giving up a two-goal lead, the Cyclones hunkered down and responded with three goals of their own.
Christopher Prince Lajeunesse was instrumental to LaSalle’s victory. He scored the fourth goal midway through third period and assisted on the go-ahead goal with a diving effort to clear the zone, sending his teammate on a breakaway.
“I was happy with their effort, it showed character, even though we gave up a two-goal lead, we went out and got the win in the last couple of minutes,” Bélanger said.
