Cycling Canada is excited to explore new avenues with the launch of its new blog Shifting Gears, which will give a voice to the Canadian cycling community to address various issues and experiences, as well as learn from leaders of the industry on a variety of topics. New posts will be published every Monday, starting April 6th. As an organization, Cycling Canada is focused on growing the sport of cycling and transforming Canada into a world-class cycling nation. This new platform will give athletes, coaches, integrated support team and staff the opportunity to share their passions, extensive range of knowledge and experiences in the sport of cycling. Shifting Gears is an exciting collaboration with the people behind Cycling Canada and their larger community, giving insight into what drives them in the sport of cycling through triumphs and tribulations.
Cycling Canada launches new community blog
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
