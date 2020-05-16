CTV and TSN Tee Off at the TAYLORMADE DRIVING RELIEF Charity Skins Match, This Sunday

CTV and TSN hit the links as live golf returns to television this Sunday, May 17 with TAYLORMADE DRIVING RELIEF, a $3 million charity skins match supporting COVID-19 relief efforts airing live from Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., beginning at 2 p.m. ET on CTV, TSN3, and TSN5.
TAYLORMADE DRIVING RELIEF features two-time FedExCup champion and World #1 player Rory McIlroy and 20-time PGA TOUR event winner Dustin Johnson teaming up against two Oklahoma State University alumni: PGA TOUR superstar Rickie Fowler and 2019 NCAA National Champion Matthew Wolff. The team of McIlroy and Johnson are playing for the American Nurses Foundation, while Fowler and Wolff compete for the CDC Foundation.
The 18-hole, two-man team skins competition is the first live golf event since the PGA’s postponement in mid-March. The competition will follow strict CDC social distancing guidelines as well as local mandates, and will utilize appropriate testing measures to help protect the health and safety of the golfers, production crew, and others on site.
Coverage is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app, as well as CTV.ca and the CTV app. French-language coverage of the event is available to RDS and RDS Direct subscribers on RDS and the RDS app.
