Taha Baadi of Laval is one of not only Canada’s deepening pool of tennis talent but from the strong contingent of players coming out of Quebec. The right hander, who will turn 18 later this month, has attained his highest International Tennis Federation Juniors ranking as the 33rd best in the world as of June 17.Under the tutelage of coaches Guillaume Marx, Martin Laurendeau, Ruben Alcantara and Nikolai Haessig as a member of the National Tennis Centre since 2017, Baadi has enjoyed solid growth in his skills on the court. Reaching his current rank among the up and coming tennis talent of the world, Baadi played consistent tennis over the course of 2018 and now into the 2019 campaign. Baadi has gone deep into events on several occasions, including to the semi-finals at the last two Istres International Junior Tournament in France. On home soil, Baadi lost in the finals in 2018 at the Canadian U18 World Ranking event right here at Stade Uniprix. At the Vancouver Davis Trading Junior ITF Tournament, Baadi battle to the finals as well but came up short of the title as he was bested by American NiroopVallabhaneni. More recently, he made a quarterfinal appearance at Stade Rolland Garros in the French Open Junior Grand slam. Prior to heading out to compete on the European Tour circuit this summer, Baadi’s efforts were recognized by the Club de la Médaille d’Or as he was presented with a scholarship of $4,500 from the organization’s Athlete’s First Program. Baadi just bowed in his first match at the J1 Roehampton event in Great Britain on grass to Belgium’s Gauthier Onclin, ranked 17th, in a tough 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2), 4-6 match. Next up for Baadi will be the Junior Wimbledon Tournament with the draw coming out today, July 4, for the event that gets underway on Saturday.
Courting success earns Laval’s Taha Baadi Club de la Médaille d'Or accolade
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
