Courting success earns Laval’s Taha Baadi Club de la Médaille d'Or accolade

Taha Baadi just bowed in his first match at the J1 Roehampton event in Great Britain on grass to Belgium’s Gauthier Onclin, ranked 17th, in a tough 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2), 4-6 match. Next up for Baadi will be the Junior Wimbledon Tournament with the draw coming out today, July 4, for the event that gets underway on Saturday.