Cougars kick-off home schedule in style with daylong celebration

(from left) Louis -Thomas Vallée of the Wildcats Nord,Mayor Michael Gibson, and Brian Podwalski of the mosquito AAA Cougars take part in the pre-game coin toss.

 Rob Taussig The Suburban

The Lakeshore Cougars minor football association launched the home portion of their schedule last Saturday at Kirkland’s Parc des Bénévoles with a daylong celebration. Football, family fun and food were the orders of the day for all in attendance and prior to the kickoff of the 11 a.m. contest featuring the mosquito Cougars against the Wildcats Nord, Kirkland mayor Michel Gibson performed the ceremonial coin toss. Lakeshore Football President Ted Stote is stoked as the club welcomed the Laurentides-Lanaudiere Wildcats to the turf as Lakeshore looked to continue their winning ways from Week 1, when all four teams posted victories. The teams remained perfect as the peewee Cougars opened with a 52-6 win over the Wildcats Nord, the mosquitoes took a 41-0 victory over the Wildcats Nord, the atoms earned a win in a tight 6-0 match against the Wildcats Est and the bantams handed the Wildcats a 63-0 loss.

