The Lakeshore Cougars minor football association launched the home portion of their schedule last Saturday at Kirkland’s Parc des Bénévoles with a daylong celebration. Football, family fun and food were the orders of the day for all in attendance and prior to the kickoff of the 11 a.m. contest featuring the mosquito Cougars against the Wildcats Nord, Kirkland mayor Michel Gibson performed the ceremonial coin toss. Lakeshore Football President Ted Stote is stoked as the club welcomed the Laurentides-Lanaudiere Wildcats to the turf as Lakeshore looked to continue their winning ways from Week 1, when all four teams posted victories. The teams remained perfect as the peewee Cougars opened with a 52-6 win over the Wildcats Nord, the mosquitoes took a 41-0 victory over the Wildcats Nord, the atoms earned a win in a tight 6-0 match against the Wildcats Est and the bantams handed the Wildcats a 63-0 loss.
Cougars kick-off home schedule in style with daylong celebration
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Where will Freeway Frank and Natasha land? CBC to replace Smith; AM 600 news and more stories from the local Broadcast scene
- Tropical Atlantic heating up - Dorian expected in Florida by the weekend
- St. Laurent part of simultaneous Quebec piano playing event
- Westmounters turn out for community heritage party
- CSL plans to reduce speed limit on Kildare, Guelph
- Hampstead ordered to pay resident $1,324
- SADB Martial Arts School offers free anti-bullying program
- SADB okay with new amended SPZ flood map
Most Popular
Articles
- Freeway Frank and Natasha no longer at Virgin Radio?
- Joel Goldenberg: Paul McCartney's Band on the Run
- Meet Larry Day: Chomedey native brings giant event back home next month
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch posted for southern Quebec
- New outdoor fitness modules for Beaconsfield
- Action500: Three fun things to do in Dorval
- Stewart Hall Art Gallery in Pointe-Claire presents ‘Secret Plans’ and ‘Gates’ as of Sept. 1
- Around City Hall
- A seventh mural on Saint-Laurent territory
- Popular Garlic Fest returns to SADB this Saturday
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Freeway Frank and Natasha no longer at Virgin Radio?
- Joel Goldenberg: Paul McCartney's Band on the Run
- Meet Larry Day: Chomedey native brings giant event back home next month
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch posted for southern Quebec
- New outdoor fitness modules for Beaconsfield
- Action500: Three fun things to do in Dorval
- Stewart Hall Art Gallery in Pointe-Claire presents ‘Secret Plans’ and ‘Gates’ as of Sept. 1
- Around City Hall
- A seventh mural on Saint-Laurent territory
- Popular Garlic Fest returns to SADB this Saturday
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Where will you be vacationing this summer?
You voted:
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
-
Aug 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.