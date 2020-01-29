In last week’s city edition page 22 and West Island edition page 18 the story Barracudas storm back to earn tie. A quote attributed to Pierrefonds Barracudas coach Christopher Straub was made by Westluc coach Patrick Bettan. The Suburban regrets the error.
Latest Articles
- CSL alerted to cars hindering snow cleaning
- CSL getting Quebec funding to help implement cannabis bylaw
- CSL council notes
- Pierrefonds-Roxboro hosts activities to fight Islamophobia
- Herzliah presents Chai Award
- Pointe Claire gets provincial infrastructure funding
- An alternative approach to traditional education
- CSL malls have been seeking redevelopment: Mayor
Most Popular
Articles
- Garbage and chargers
- Pointe Claire homeowners face 2% tax increase
- Joel Goldenberg: The Monkees: Listen to the Band
- Annie DeMelt leaving CTV Montreal to join MUHC Communications team
- SIN phone scam ongoing
- Joel Goldenberg: Elvis Presley's "worthless" albums
- CSL to be 'at table' for Montreal-CP Cavendish link talks
- Local takeoff on the Dragons’ Den: up to $500,000 in investments funds up for grabs
- Proud West Islander Natasha Gargiulo steps on to the stage – Glam style
- Speaking to Frank Cavallaro: Broadcaster ponders his future
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Garbage and chargers
- Pointe Claire homeowners face 2% tax increase
- Joel Goldenberg: The Monkees: Listen to the Band
- Annie DeMelt leaving CTV Montreal to join MUHC Communications team
- SIN phone scam ongoing
- Joel Goldenberg: Elvis Presley's "worthless" albums
- CSL to be 'at table' for Montreal-CP Cavendish link talks
- Local takeoff on the Dragons’ Den: up to $500,000 in investments funds up for grabs
- Proud West Islander Natasha Gargiulo steps on to the stage – Glam style
- Speaking to Frank Cavallaro: Broadcaster ponders his future
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Who will win the Super Bowl?
You voted:
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.