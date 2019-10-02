Collège Sainte-Anne is off to a hot start this season after defeating LaSalle Community Comprehensive High School 4-0 on Thursday afternoon.
Sainte-Anne claimed their second win in the competitive GMAA ‘D3’ b-division. The girls sit just three points behind the Kuper Academy Kodiaks with one game in hand. The two teams are on a collision course for league supremacy.
“The first game I think they played Royal West, it was tricky because it was the first game of the season,” said head coach Emanuelle Paquin. “Today was about getting back into it and getting ready for Kuper.”
Catherine Birch and Emma Poulin each notched a pair of goals. The attacking duo was a force all game long, putting several menacing shots on net. If it wasn’t for LaSalle’s goalkeeper, the score could have been much more lopsided.
“She had a fantastic game today, she didn’t give up and she kept us in the game at crucial moments” said LCCHS coach Marie-Pier Michaud.
But while scoring goals and securing the victory was the main objective, Sainte-Anne also focused on improving their in-game chemistry. According to Paquin, she gave her team a number of tasks to complete before the final whistle.
Sainte-Anne players were required to put 10 shots on net, complete 20 crosses, and make six centering passes – all before the end of the first half. Paquin says it was necessary to spice up the game plan in order to help the girls develop.
“I had a different approach today, it is tough coaching against a team like this because 15 minutes in the girls quickly understand they can do pretty much anything alone,” Paquin said.
LaSalle entered the game on a high, after a thrilling tie with Lower Canada College earlier in the week. However, the team is struggling to find the back of the net against stronger opponents like Kuper and Sainte-Anne.
However, Michaud says the team has improved dramatically since the first game of the season. The girls don’t give up on the field and they’re starting to mesh well, which will be essential when they regroup for the winter futsal season.
“Our communication is better and we’re showing a lot of perseverance when we’re facing teams with more experience than us,” said Michaud.
