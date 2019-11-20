The junior ‘A’ Dollard Centennials failed to hold onto a 2-0 lead as they began to hemorrhage late in the second period against the LaSalle Cobras.
The Centennials were doing everything right up until the last three minutes of the middle frame. They kept a dangerous Cobras offense to the outside and they capitalized on their opportunities.
Dollard’s Joshua Sasson gave his team a two-goal lead at the 7:11 mark in the second period. It looked like a demoralizing moment for the Cobras, while the Centennials looked relaxed and energized.
“We’re better than what we showed tonight but we kind of stooped to the other teams level,” said LaSalle head coach Tristan Talarico. “They’re a good team but they don’t really have a good record – it was a slow start.”
However their cheers were short lived. Dollard seemed to take a foot off the gas pedal. Meanwhile, LaSalle became more physical and started driving to the net with pace.
Alexander Cinquino was the first to find the back of the net with a tipped shot from the sidewall. A minute later LaSalle’s Steven Parisi buried a shot in the slot. And with seconds remaining on the clock, Massimo Greco ripped a snap shot from the high slot to make it 3-2.
“When we got that first goal, it was 2-1 at that point, the guys on the bench felt the energy and we just got three goals in a row,” said Talarico.
The Cobras yanked the lead back into their arms with three quick strikes. In the third period, it was much of the same. LaSalle was hungrier than their opponents. Lucio Mancuso added what would eventually be the game-winner minutes into the final frame.
The Centennials put in another goal late in the game, but it was too late. They fell to the Cobras 4-3 and failed to capture their second win of the season. LaSalle’s resiliency boils down to respect, according to Talarico.
“We give them a lot of respect and they give us a lot of respect, we’ve been coaching for a long time, so when we ask them to give a little bit more generally they respond,” he said.
