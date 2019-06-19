There couldn’t have been a better match-up for the annual Baseball Laval night at Stade Paul-Marcel Maheu as two of the premier hurlers in the Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League, Laval’s Miguel Cienfuegos and the LaSalle Cardinals William Sierra, went toe-to-toe like a pair of heavyweights fighting for a title. With the stands filled with players from every level and program in attendance, Cienfuegos handcuffed the Cards as the 440 Laval Chevrolet Pirates rallied for a 3-1 win backed by his complete game, three-hit performance. “When you have a match-up with two pitchers like that you know it’s going to be a good game,” Fred Majeur, head coach of the Pirates said. “This team is showing a lot of spirit, if they are down they know they can work to overcome a deficit, they didn’t have that at the start of the season now they do.”The final line read 0-runs on 3-hits; he issued no free passes and struck out a dozen Cardinals. Add in the fact that Cienfuegos had the rbi on the game-winning run. That performance put Cienfuegos at 4-0 on the season with a stingy 0.64 era over 32.1 innings pitched. Sierra was no slouch either as he held a 1-0 lead through four innings, finishing with 3-hits and 10 strikeouts. The margin of difference came from a trio of errors committed by LaSalle and four bases on balls Sierra allowed during his five innings of work. “We are a young team, a work in progress, LaSalle head coach Eric Infante said. “They have shown good improvement and we have lots of baseball ahead of us.” LaSalle accounted for two of their three hits in the first inning as Archer Brookman slapped an opposite field single to right to lead off the game. Julien Castagnier, who is hitting a cool .400, smacked a double to bring Brookman all the way home for a 1-0 advantage. Castagnier had a mental blip as he was doubled-off at second base when he rounded third on a hot to centre by Samuel Lazzer, making for an inning-ending double play. Following that run, Cienfuegos and Sierra exchanged zeroes until Laval staged a two-out three-run rally in the home half of the fifth. Olivier Mayrand took first on a walk and was replaced by pinch-runner Samuel Poliquin. A single by Emeric Desilets started the rally for the Pirates. Jacob Dugal stroked a single and a throwing error by the Cards’ centerfielder allowed Poliquin to tie the score and place Desilets on third withDugal on second. Cienfuegos stepped into the box and cracked a single to give Laval a 2-1 lead. Laval pulled a double steal with Cienfuegos taking second while Dugal swiped home, completing the comeback. Cienfuegos put the exclamation point on the victory as he struck out the side to close out the contest.
