The CS Chomedey U-17 boys AAA soccer team kept their season riding high with a 3-0 win against Lakeshore at des Bénévoles Park in Kirkland on Sunday night.
Chomedey improved its LSEQ record this season to 16 wins, two ties and three losses.
“It’s been fantastic,” Chomedey coach
Boubacar Coulibaly said. “I’ve had these guys since they were 12 years old. They’re strong, they’re fast, they play really well, a really nice brand of soccer. We lack a bit of finishing and that has been our issue, but that’s OK because of our development. But I’m really, really happy with our season. I think we didn’t play well maybe two games out of 21. So it’s a really great season, it’s a pleasure to coach also. I would like to go to nationals with them, but if we don’t go it’s still a great season and I’m proud of them.”
Matthew Luba, Mbuyi David Mutombo and Ramy Zahabi scored for Chomedey, which is in second place in the league behind St. Laurent.
“We began the season with the goal
of finishing in first place, and we still have that in mind, even though we’re a few points behind,” Chomedey’s Mohammed Errabie said. “(Lakeshore) played really well. We had trouble finding open spaces in the middle. In the end, we made the most of our opportunities, but it was hard to find room out there.”
Lakeshore is focused on avoiding relegation.
“We have four matches remaining so we’re going to try to take two of the four and that would allow them to retain their triple-A position,” Lakeshore coach Jeff Lagenduk said. “The bottom three teams are relegated and we’re in that third position. The two teams in front of us are both in positions where we can leapfrog if we get a couple of good results. So it’s a motivation. That’s the carrot we’re going to put in front of the players and we’re going to make them chase it and allow them to stay focused.
“We’re also in a situation now where some of the players are playing college ball. A lot of the teams are in the same position. You can catch a team, maybe being a little bit overworked, maybe being a little bit stretched, maybe having some of the resources playing elsewhere. So we’re hoping that we’ll find the opportunity to get those was three to four points that we need to stay up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.