Laval native Lorne Bernard has dedicated his life to mastering, preserving, and propagating authentic traditional Chinese martial arts, particularly the Flying Crane branch of the Kung Fu Crane style from Fujian White Crane. For his dedication for more than 35 years to martial arts, which includes having authored several books, made technique DVD’s, trained international champions and instructors, Master Bernard has been inducted into the Canadian Black Belt Hall of Fame. “My first thought was I’m too young for this honour,” the 55-year-old Lorne Bernard said. “And it is a tremendous honour to be among so many people I considered role models and loved seeing their passion and dedication.” Bernard is an internationally renowned expert in White Crane Kung Fu and a special disciple of Grandmaster Lee Joo-Chian. Lorne is also an official heir to the Flying Crane system, making him the representative of the style in North America and responsible for spreading the style internationally. “Being selected as Grandmaster Joo-Chian’s closed door disciple was an amazing thing,” Bernard said. “This style of Kung Fu is a family style passed on from father to son. When I was made a special disciple I was presented the book (of the style) in the old Chinese way.” Bernard, who also serves as president of the Eastern Canada Chinese Martial Arts Federation, is “old-fashioned” teacher who is very adept at self-defense and has mastered the use of more than 18 types of traditional weapons, Chinese medicine, internal work, all the aspects of the associated with his discipline of Kung Fu. “What gives me the most pleasure is my students’ growth and love of being part of this,” he said. “It puts a big smile on my face to be instructiong the kids of students who started out when they were youths and now they are passing their love of Kung Fu on to their children.” At the ceremony at the Gatineau Palais des Congrès Bernard was surrounded by many legends of Canadian martial arts as he accepted his honour from world famous kickboxing champion Jean-Yves Thériault. “That was surreal, Thériault was my late father’s (Lorne Senior) favorite,” he said. “To accept this honour from him was a great moment.”
Chomedey’s Lorne Bernard recognized with Canadian martial arts honour
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
