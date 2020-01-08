The 2020 Pierrefonds Ringette Tournament wrapped up Sunday with its staff ready for a well-deserved rest and a caravan of joyful buses headed home to Prince Edward Island.
Tournament co-ordinator Manon Côté and her team were looking forward to some downtime with everything running smoothly as the final games played out at the Pierrefonds Sportplexe to close out the latest edition of the competition that was first staged in 1973.
“I just love it,” Côté said. “I started getting involved in the tournament when we were in the old arena. It’s so nice, you meet so many people. And now with the internet, you talk to each other by email and then they come and you get to say hi again. Everybody has their duty. We have a fantastic committee, we have awesome volunteers, so it’s a teamwork, an association work. It ran smoothly all weekend. There’s was nothing serious, no major, major injuries.”
Six teams from Prince Edward Island were among the 86 teams that competed in the tournament.
“They love our tournament, they love us,” Côté said. “It’s so nice. For Quebec teams it’s nice, they play out-of-province teams instead of the regular teams they see in other tournaments. It’s new competition for them so it’s really nice.”
The PEI Edge U-19 team won the A division final, 6-2 against the St. Eustache Attak. One of the P.E.I. bus drivers was looking forward to an upbeat mood ahead of the 12-hour drive that lay ahead.
“It’s amazing,” Edge coach Katie Hickens said. “All the years I’ve played high performance and P.E.I.’s been here, we haven’t done extraordinary but we’ve done well. And now it’s even better. We’re so proud of the girls, coming from little P.E.I. and playing against these Quebec girls.”
Laureen Steadman of St. Peter’s, P.E.I., sat on her own for a good portion of the final game while cheering on her 18-year-old daughter, Danielle, the Edge’s goaltender.
“It’s a great tournament,” Steadman said. “I’ve been here probably the last seven years in a row and it’s a great tournament, it’s well run and great facilities, and it’s good competition, so it’s great to keep coming back. This is their biggest road trip of the year for sure so they look forward to it. They absolutely love it.”
