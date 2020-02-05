Celebs and Abbott men’s team hoop it up for Sian Bradwell fund

Alouettes’ wide receiver Geno Lewis goes airborne against an Islander defender during the Sian Bradwell celebrity basketball match.

 Rob Taussig The Suburban

Fans in attendance at the recently held West Island Lakers All-Star Weekend special celebrity match to benefit the Sian Bradwell fund were treated to a very entertaining game at John Rennie High School. The celebrities, which included Just For Laughs president Bruce Hills, Henoc Muamba of the Alouettes, Olympian Lizanne Murphy and former Hab Georges Laraque and Cirque de Soleil chairman Mitch Garber faced the John Abbott Islanders men’s squad all to aid research into children’s cancers. Through canteen sales, raffles and a half and half draw as well as a pre-game auction for a spot on the team of choice by the winner and a half time live auction some $7,000 was raised for the cause. Organizer Mike Gaudin noted, “The result of this game only inspires me to make next year’s event even more successful for the fund.”

sports@thesuburban.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.