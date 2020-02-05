Fans in attendance at the recently held West Island Lakers All-Star Weekend special celebrity match to benefit the Sian Bradwell fund were treated to a very entertaining game at John Rennie High School. The celebrities, which included Just For Laughs president Bruce Hills, Henoc Muamba of the Alouettes, Olympian Lizanne Murphy and former Hab Georges Laraque and Cirque de Soleil chairman Mitch Garber faced the John Abbott Islanders men’s squad all to aid research into children’s cancers. Through canteen sales, raffles and a half and half draw as well as a pre-game auction for a spot on the team of choice by the winner and a half time live auction some $7,000 was raised for the cause. Organizer Mike Gaudin noted, “The result of this game only inspires me to make next year’s event even more successful for the fund.”
Celebs and Abbott men’s team hoop it up for Sian Bradwell fund
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
