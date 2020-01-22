Sunday afternoon at 2:00 pm, the gym at John Rennie High School is the place to be to take in some basketball action while helping out a great case. The Sian Bardwell Fund Celebrity Basketball Game will tip off with the celeb squad taking on the John Abbott Islanders men’s team. The game is free to attend but fans can help the cause through canteen sales, raffles and a half and half draw. There will also be a pre-game auction for a spot on the team of choice by the winner and a half time live auction. All funds raised will go towards the Sian Bradwell Fund, which benefits the Montreal Children’s Hospital. The fund was started by Sharon and Ken Bradwell who tragically lost their daughter Sian in 1986 to a rare form of cancer when she was just 17 months of age. Former NCAA and professional player Juan Mendez will be at the helm of the celebs as their coach. Members of the celebrity team include Just For Laughs president Bruce Hills, Henoc Muamba of the Alouettes, Olympian Lizanne Murphy and former Hab Georges Laraque. Host of TSN 690’s Morning Game Plan, Matthew Ross will serve as MC and suit up with the celebs along with other TSN and CJAD personalities including Chris Bury, Jonathan Still, Dave Trentadue and Dr. Laurie Betito.

