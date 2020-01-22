Sunday afternoon at 2:00 pm, the gym at John Rennie High School is the place to be to take in some basketball action while helping out a great case. The Sian Bardwell Fund Celebrity Basketball Game will tip off with the celeb squad taking on the John Abbott Islanders men’s team. The game is free to attend but fans can help the cause through canteen sales, raffles and a half and half draw. There will also be a pre-game auction for a spot on the team of choice by the winner and a half time live auction. All funds raised will go towards the Sian Bradwell Fund, which benefits the Montreal Children’s Hospital. The fund was started by Sharon and Ken Bradwell who tragically lost their daughter Sian in 1986 to a rare form of cancer when she was just 17 months of age. Former NCAA and professional player Juan Mendez will be at the helm of the celebs as their coach. Members of the celebrity team include Just For Laughs president Bruce Hills, Henoc Muamba of the Alouettes, Olympian Lizanne Murphy and former Hab Georges Laraque. Host of TSN 690’s Morning Game Plan, Matthew Ross will serve as MC and suit up with the celebs along with other TSN and CJAD personalities including Chris Bury, Jonathan Still, Dave Trentadue and Dr. Laurie Betito.
Celebrity basketball match tips off Sunday to benefit the Sian Bradwell Fund
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- CSL resident donates unique book to library
- Pointe Claire homeowners face 2% tax increase
- AJOI hosts 4th Annual Casino Night for Ricochet Project
- CSL to be 'at table' for Montreal-CP Cavendish link talks
- CSL WWII vet, 96, to receive National Assembly medal
- Winter carnivals in CSL, Hampstead
- St Laurent holding public consult on vacant spaces in commercial areas
- Man convicted of manslaughter claims he is the victim of 'bad luck'
Most Popular
Articles
- Joel Goldenberg: The Monkees: Listen to the Band
- Annie DeMelt leaving CTV Montreal to join MUHC Communications team
- SIN phone scam ongoing
- Elysia Bryan Baynes confirms she is "retiring" from Global News Montreal
- Recipe: 3 Easy homemade breads to try
- Road closures on Highway 13 and 40 for this weekend
- CSL malls have been seeking redevelopment: Mayor
- CTV News Montreal journalist Annie DeMelt joins MUHC Communications team
- New English parents leadership elected
- Healthy Life: Setting and achieving your 2020 fitness goals
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Joel Goldenberg: The Monkees: Listen to the Band
- Annie DeMelt leaving CTV Montreal to join MUHC Communications team
- SIN phone scam ongoing
- Elysia Bryan Baynes confirms she is "retiring" from Global News Montreal
- Recipe: 3 Easy homemade breads to try
- Road closures on Highway 13 and 40 for this weekend
- CSL malls have been seeking redevelopment: Mayor
- CTV News Montreal journalist Annie DeMelt joins MUHC Communications team
- New English parents leadership elected
- Healthy Life: Setting and achieving your 2020 fitness goals
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Do you make New Year's resolutions?
You voted:
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.